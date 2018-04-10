Authorities: Man shoots 2, leads cops on chase in stolen car

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two people in New Jersey was captured after he allegedly carjacked a vehicle and led state police on chase along the Garden State Parkway.

The double shooting occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Englewood. The victims were being treated at a hospital, but authorities say their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities say the alleged gunman, 37-year-old Odari Green of Hackensack, soon carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in Hackensack and fled on Interstate 80 to the Garden State Parkway. He was arrested after the vehicle was eventually stopped in East Orange.

It wasn't known Tuesday if Green has retained a lawyer. He's expected to face numerous charges stemming from the shootings and the pursuit.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.