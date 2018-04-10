Father gets 7-year prison term in infant daughter's death

VINELAND, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey father who fatally injured his five-month-old daughter because she wouldn't stop crying has been sentenced to seven years in state prison.

Terrell Hubbard was sentenced Monday. The 31-year-old Vineland man had been convicted of manslaughter in January.

Cumberland County prosecutors say Hubbard was home alone with his daughter in October 2008 when he became frustrated and threw her on a bed. She bounced off the bed and hit her head on either a wall or the headboard, suffering fatal brain damage.

Hubbard called 911 when he saw she wasn't breathing. The child was taken to a hospital but died there three days later.

Hubbard's trial was delayed for nearly a decade due to a legal battle over whether statements he made to police before he was charged could be used against him.