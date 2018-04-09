Firms with public contracts made $9.4M in donations in 2017

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A new report shows New Jersey public contractors made $9.4 million in political contributions last year.

An Election Law Enforcement Commission report published Monday shows the expenditures during last year's gubernatorial and legislative races ticked up by 4 percent. It's the first time since 2013 that such spending increased.

The top five donors were engineering firms. The biggest beneficiary was Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney, who got about $180,000 from public contractors.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy benefitted the most among gubernatorial candidates at $114,000.

The report says total value of public contracts in 2017 was $10.3 billion, up 18 percent over 2016. Those contracts are divided among 1,900 different business entities.

Under the law, businesses with $50,000 or more in public contracts must report if they made reportable contributions.