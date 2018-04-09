Elderly wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on highway

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say an 88-year-old man driving the wrong way on a major New Jersey highway collided head-on with another vehicle, killing him and seriously injuring the other driver.

The crash occurred Sunday morning on Route 9 in Woodbridge.

Police obtained video that showed the elderly man driving his SUV along a nearby road before he somehow entered Route 9 a short time later and began traveling north in the southbound lanes. They are still trying to determine which ramp he used to access Route 9.

Authorities have not released the names of the man killed or the injured driver, a 26-year-old man who remained hospitalized Monday.