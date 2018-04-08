Police: Man shot woman, then was found dead; 3 kids unhurt

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say a man apparently killed his girlfriend and later was found dead himself in a west Philadelphia home where three children were present.

A police spokesman said the shooting of the woman was reported Saturday night and arriving officers called out to the possible suspect, but he refused to answer.

The officers retreated to await a SWAT team, but the children were taken out of the building to safety through a rear-second-floor window at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

SWAT officers entered the home 10 minutes later and found the 28-year-old suspect and 30-year-old woman deceased. Their names weren't immediately released.

Police said the three children were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia "and appeared physically uninjured."