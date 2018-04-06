TV reporter prompts 911 call of 'crazy lady' talking to self

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A TV reporter doing a Facebook Live broadcast alongside a road in suburban Pittsburgh apparently prompted a 911 call reporting a "crazy lady" talking to herself.

KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller was using her cellphone to report live Thursday from a road that was closed by a landslide. The video was still streaming when a North Versailles (vur-SAYLZ') police officer told her that someone had apparently called 911 after seeing her beside the road.

She told her viewers that he was kidding, but the officer said he wasn't.

Schiller and the officer laughed the incident off. Schiller called it perhaps the best thing she'd heard all month.

The officer left after clearing up the misunderstanding.