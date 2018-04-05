2 charged, 2 sought in deadly shooting outside strip club

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) - Two men have been charged after police exchanged gunfire with a group of men outside a New Jersey strip club following a fatal shooting at the site on Easter Sunday.

But two other suspects remain at large, including the man allegedly responsible for the deadly shooting in Elizabeth.

Authorities say two officers were on routine patrol early Sunday when they heard gunshots coming from a parking lot area. When they arrived at the scene, they encountered the group and determined they were involved in the shooting.

At least one member of the group shot at the officers, who returned fire. Neither officer was struck, and it's not known if any of the group members were hit.

After the shooting occurred, other officers responded to the parking lot and found the body of 26-year-old Irvington resident Daniel Louis.