NY/NJ Baykeeper environmental group gets new leader

MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) - One of the leading environmental groups in the New York-New Jersey area has a new leader.

Greg Remaud (Reh-MOE') was named chief executive officer of the NY/NJ Baykeeper group on Thursday. He succeeds Debbie Mans, who recently became New Jersey's deputy commissioner of the Department of Environmental Protection.

The group is active in water quality, beach access, pollution, storm resiliency and other topics. It has been a leading voice in New Jersey's state Legislature for environmental measures.

Remaud has been an advocate for land preservation in densely populated areas for more than 20 years. He serves on the boards of numerous conservation organizations.