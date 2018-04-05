Residents hope to save iconic restaurant

MILLVILLE, N.J. (AP) - Residents in a New Jersey city are rallying to save an iconic restaurant.

The Press of Atlantic City reports the building next to Jim's Lunch in Millville was condemned last week when cracks were discovered in the structure. City officials say the building is deteriorating from age and needs to be demolished.

Residents fear the restaurant will be destroyed along with the condemned building. They say the restaurant is an important part of the city's history.

Vice Mayor Jim Parent said Wednesday he doesn't believe the community will lose Jim's Lunch. However, Parent added that public safety is the city's primary concern.

Officials say attorneys will discuss the legal issues concerning the building in the coming weeks.

