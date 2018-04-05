TV ad opens up new line of attack in GOP gubernatorial race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Gubernatorial candidate Paul Mango is opening up a new line of attack against Republican rival Scott Wagner, airing a TV ad that digs into Wagner's business dealings, child support case and violations in his waste-hauling business.

Mango's campaign said the 30-second ad began airing Wednesday on stations in Pennsylvania's six media markets.

It calls Wagner a slumlord and a deadbeat dad, sleazy, toxic and greedy. It also suggests he's violent, attaching a video clip from last year when Wagner took a camera from a man working for a liberal political opposition group.

Wagner's campaign says he's done nothing wrong and that airing false attacks shows Mango is desperate and lacks a message.

The primary election is May 15 for the nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's re-election bid.