Authorities use stun gun to capture youth facility escapee

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The last of three 17-year-old boys who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Pittsburgh last week has been captured after authorities used a stun gun to subdue him.

Allegheny County Sheriff's deputies responded to a Pittsburgh home around 8:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving a tip the teen was there. The saw him climbing out of a second-story window, but he went back inside when he saw the deputies.

The boy was found hiding under a bed. Deputies eventually used the stun gun after he refused to come out, and he was then taken into custody without incident.

Authorities say the teens fled the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center on March 29 after breaking a window.

One boy was caught the next day, while the other was apprehended two days later.