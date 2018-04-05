Horse riding facility closes after 2 cases of equine herpes

MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J. (AP) - A public New Jersey horse riding facility where two horses contracted equine herpes has been temporarily closed.

The Courier News reports the Watchung Stables closing was announced this week on Union County's website. The first horse tested positive for the virus in March and a second horse tested positive shortly after.

State Department of Agriculture spokesman Jeff Wolfe says the property is under quarantine with a tentative release date set for April 9 "pending no more cases."

Officials say the EHM virus spreads quickly from horse to horse and has a high morbidity. It can cause symptoms including respiratory problems, especially in young horses, and spontaneous abortions in pregnant mares.

The virus doesn't affect humans and other domestic animals, except for llamas and alpacas.

