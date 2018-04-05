Crash sends millions of plastic pellets into state waterways

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - Environmental officials in Pennsylvania say it will be "extremely difficult" to deal with the millions of bright blue plastic pellets now floating down state waterways.

Tens of thousands of pounds of recycled pellets were dumped into Pocono Creek near Tannersville after a tractor-trailer crash on Saturday. The state Fish and Boat Commission says the plastic is nontoxic, but is making its way throughout the waterways of Poconos and Lehigh Valley.

Brodhead Watershed Association Executive Director Bob Heil says the plastic could pose a threat to aquatic wildlife.

On Thursday, clean-up crews used leaf blowers, shovels and a crane to remove what they could from the site of the accident along Interstate 80.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission say the driver will be fined for pollution and costs will be charged to the trucking company.

The pellets are building blocks for recycled plastic.