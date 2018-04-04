Tree and power lines fall on school bus, no students injured

GLENSHAW, Pa. (AP) - Police say a tree and power lines fell on a school bus in western Pennsylvania, but students on the bus escaped injury.

The tree fell on the Shaler Area School District bus Wednesday morning in Shaler Township, about 10 miles (17 kilometers) north of Pittsburgh. The bus driver and students were uninjured.

Shaler police Lt. Sean Frank said one person in another vehicle was injured in an accident stemming from the fallen tree, but the extent of the injuries wasn't immediately available.

Strong winds have downed trees throughout the area, blocking roads during the morning rush hour.