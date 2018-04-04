Ex-juvenile home staffer accused of setting up teen assault

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A former juvenile home employee in Pennsylvania has been charged with setting up an attack on a 15-year-old boy on a school bus.

Police say the assault happened March 26 as students were being transported from Bethany Children's Home to Conrad Weiser High School.

Authorities allege that one attacker was seen talking to 32-year-old Lamar Miller before punching the teen, and Miller "feigned an effort" to stop the assault when another boy joined in. The victim said Miller had accused him earlier of stealing a cellphone SIM card.

Miller, of Adamstown, faces Berks County charges including aggravated assault and solicitation to commit assault. Bethany Children's Home officials say he has been fired.

Defense attorney Paul Missan called the case "absurd" and said his client was trying to stop the assault.