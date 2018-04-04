Shooting leaves 2 men dead near Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities haven't said what they believe motivated a shooting that left a man and the suspected gunman dead in western Pennsylvania.

Allegheny County police say a man was shot and killed at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday as he walked to his car outside his home in Ohio Township, about nine miles (15 kilometers) northwest of Pittsburgh.

He was identified by the county medical examiner's office as 56-year-old James Westover.

Police said arriving officers encountered a 62-year-old man dressed in black with a gun who refused multiple commands to put the gun down. Police say the man lifted the gun to fire and an officer also fired, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released. The medical examiner will determine cause and manner of death.