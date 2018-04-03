Medical device company worker pleads guilty in bribe case

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A worker with a New Jersey medical device company has admitted receiving bribes from officials with a New York technology company in return for helping their get firm a $5.5 million contract with his employer.

Daniel Lawrynowicz pleaded guilty Tuesday to violating the federal travel act. The 48-year-old Monroe, New York man faces a five-year prison term when he's sentenced July 23 and also must forfeit $75,000.

Lawrynowicz admitted getting bribes from Eugene Ostrovsky and two others who were principals of the technology company. Federal prosecutors say the bribes included a cash payment of about $75,000 after the contract was signed.

Ostrovsky, of Stamford, Connecticut, pleaded guilty in February 2017 to violating the travel act. He was sentenced last month to six months in prison and six months home confinement.