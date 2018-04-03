NJ Transit postpones meeting on Hoboken waterfront site

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Transit's board has postponed a meeting where it was due to consider a controversial plan to buy a 3-acre site on Hoboken's waterfront to use as a ferry maintenance terminal.

The meeting was scheduled for Wednesday.

But the postponement was announced Tuesday after Gov. Phil Murphy and Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla reached a compromise over the site, ending a dispute between the two Democrats.

NJ Transit had intended to purchase and lease the property to NY Waterway before it must vacate its current site in Weehawken on June 1.

Bhalla wants the site used as a public park, and the city had started eminent domain proceedings last month. But he will stop that now and the Murphy administration will consider an alternative site for the terminal.