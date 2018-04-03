Inmate escape from New Jersey courtroom foiled

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say an inmate seeking freedom tried to bypass the judicial process by making a break from a New Jersey courtroom but was apprehended.

Undersheriff Ted Freeman of the Monmouth County sheriff's office tells the Asbury Park Press that 22-year-old Matthew Greenblatt of Middletown tried "without warning" to flee a second-floor Monmouth County courtroom at about 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Freeman says sheriff's officers apprehended him and took him to prison. Two officers were treated for minor injuries.

Sheriff's office records indicate that Greenblatt was already facing charges including simple assault, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.

Freeman says he will now face charges of assault on a law enforcement officer and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and escape. It was unclear whether he had an attorney.

