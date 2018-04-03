Officer admits he was driving drunk in off-duty fatal crash

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey police officer has admitted he was driving drunk while off-duty when he struck and killed a woman last year.

Long Branch Detective Jake Pascucci pleaded guilty Tuesday to strict liability vehicular homicide. He faces a possible 364-day jail term when he's sentenced June 28 and also will resign from his job.

Pascucci struck and killed 66-year-old Stanhope resident Karen Borkowski on Sept. 22 as she was attempting to cross a street in Long Branch. She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Pascucci had told officers at the scene he had a green light and that Borkowski was jaywalking, according to dashboard camera video from police.