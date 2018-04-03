Man admits fatally stabbing elderly stepfather during fight

BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man has admitted that he fatally stabbed his stepfather during a physical altercation at the younger man's apartment.

Burlington County prosecutors say Stephen Paul pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated manslaughter. They will recommend that the 44-year-old Burlington City man receive a 30-year prison term when he's sentenced May 24.

Paul initially was charged with murder after police found the body of 70-year Edward Williams in the apartment last August. They say Paul repeatedly stabbed Williams with a knife during a fight, but haven't said why the two men were arguing.

Police were called to the apartment by a relative of Williams who suspected Williams was inside the unit but told them Paul refused to let them inside to check.