Early spring snow causing some travel woes in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - An early spring snow is creating some slick travel conditions in New Jersey.

A wintry mix started falling across the state early Monday and is expected to continue through the morning. Roughly 2 to 4 inches of snow was on the ground in northern areas, with slightly less in central Jersey. But little snow was reported in southern Jersey.

Officials say most major roads in the state are just wet, but they're still urging drivers to be cautious. They warn that slushy conditions in some areas - especially northern Jersey - could create slippery conditions, especially during the morning commute.

The National Weather Service says up to 6 inches is possible in the higher elevations of northeast New Jersey on Monday.