Police: 5 men injured in drive-by shooting

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say five men were injured in a drive-by shooting over the weekend.

NJ.com reports the shooting happened Saturday night in Asbury Park. Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Charles Webster says a car pulled up and fired on the victims before fleeing.

Police say all five victims were treated for gunshot wounds. Two victims have been released. The other victims remain hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.

