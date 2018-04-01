Philadelphia, New York City could see 4 inches of snow

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - An April 1 forecast for more snow in parts of the Northeast is no joke.

The National Weather Service predicted up to 4 inches could fall on the Philadelphia and New York City areas overnight and make for a potentially messy commute Monday. Both areas are under a winter weather advisory.

The bulk of the snow should fall between midnight and 3 a.m., said Trent Davis, meteorologist in Mount Holly, New Jersey. The snow will stop by noon.

There won't be much accumulation by morning since recent higher temperatures in Philadelphia and New York warmed up the ground.

Rain and sleet would make driving to work Monday morning slushy.

Parts of northern New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania and into the Poconos Mountains could see up to 6 inches. A few inches are on tap for areas of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

"It's pretty rare, but it does happen though," said Davis, of April snowstorms.

The weather service in Mount Holly said this April could make the top 10 list of snowiest Aprils ever in the Philadelphia area from this event alone. The last time Philadelphia had April snow was 1996 when it 2.4 inches fell.