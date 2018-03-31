School won't be renamed after alum who donated $25 million

ABINGTON, Pa. (AP) - A Philadelphia-area high school won't be renamed after an alumnus who made a $25 million donation after all.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Superintendent Amy Sichel of the Abington School District said in a letter Saturday that the district had reversed its plan to name Montgomery County's Abington Senior High School after Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman.

Sichel said most of the community wasn't opposed to the name change, but representatives of the donor agreed that nothing should detract from the gift's mission to improve the school. She said the donor's representatives "agree that the school's name should remain as is."

The Blackstone Group is a global private equity firm based in New York. Schwarzman starred in track at Abington and won the student council presidency.