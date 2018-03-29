Court rejects request to throw Lt. Gov. Stack off ballot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor is staying on the ballot after a judge rejected a claim that he falsely listed his mother's home as his residence on election records when he actually lives in a state-owned mansion at Fort Indiantown Gap.

A Commonwealth Court judge on Wednesday sided with Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Stack, saying his actions show his intent to make his mother's Philadelphia home his residence.

The decision says that's where Stack's been voting, getting mail, paying taxes, storing some personal belongings and sometimes sleeping.

Stack sold his own home in the city in February 2016, about a year after taking office as lieutenant governor.

Stack's campaign calls the challenge a "spurious" attempt by one of his primary opponents to deceive voters.