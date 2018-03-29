Casino authority auctions off 92 properties in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey casino authority has auctioned off nearly 100 excess properties, grossing more than $570,000.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority sold 92 properties overall in 23 packages during Wednesday's auction at the Atlantic City Convention Center with Max Spann Real Estate.

The auction included 16 packages, or 84 lots, with developable land and seven packages, or eight lots, of nonconforming lots. The sales grossed $574,000 overall

The Press of Atlantic City reports a similar auction in December netted more than $1.6 million in revenue.

