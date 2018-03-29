Man gets 4 months' home detention for disrupting flight

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced an Ohio man to four months' home detention for becoming combative on a Delta flight from Pittsburgh to Columbus, Ohio.

Fifty-six-year-old Dwight Allen of University Heights also Thursday received three years of probation for disrupting the flight in December 2016.

Prosecutors say he had to be physically restrained by the crew and passengers after refusing to remain in his seat and forcing his way to the front galley and cockpit.

His behavior made the crew return the aircraft to the gate.

Allen could have received a prison sentence and a heavy fine.