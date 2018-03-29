No charges for officers who killed gunman who fired at them

BRICK, N.J. (AP) - Four New Jersey police officers will not be charged for fatally shooting a gunman who authorities say fired at them first.

Ocean County prosecutors said Thursday that the Brick Township officers were justified in shooting Keshawn Wilson on Aug. 20.

Their report says Wilson fired at the officers when they demanded that he drop his gun. They returned fire, fatally wounding him. The officers were not injured.

The shooting occurred when police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home. Authorities say Wilson had assaulted a 31-year-old woman. The woman, her sister, her mother and three young children barricaded themselves inside a room in the home before the woman escaped through a window to call for help.