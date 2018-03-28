Authorities identify elderly woman killed in parkway crash

UNION, N.J. (AP) - State police have released the name of an 83-year-old woman who was killed in a four-vehicle crash at a Garden State Parkway toll plaza.

Patricia Lavelle was pronounced dead shortly after her car struck the concrete divider between the northbound toll lanes at the Union toll plaza around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. But authorities haven't said if the crash caused the Neptune resident's death or if it was due to a medical condition.

Another driver involved in the crash was treated for minor injuries. But further details were not disclosed.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. Authorities say the crash caused travel backups in the area for several hours.