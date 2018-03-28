Officers charged after alleged fight over pizza delivery

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - Two New Jersey police officers are facing charges after what authorities said was a fight over a pizza delivery.

The Jersey Journal reports that Tuesday's altercation at a Domino's occurred while Jersey City police officers Rodney Clark and Courtney Solomon were on duty.

A pizza shop employee said the business received an online complaint Tuesday evening from one of the officers over a delivery issue. Witnesses alleged that the officers arrived and threatened, grabbed and dragged the store manager.

The Hudson County prosecutor's office said the officers, who joined the force in 2015 and have been suspended without pay, face charges including terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment.

The defendants are due in court April 10. The city's police union didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday.

