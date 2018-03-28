Unattended toddler found wandering around store parking lot

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a 2-year-old girl was found wandering around a store parking lot after her mother left her sleeping in a car while she went shopping.

Ocean Township police say 33-year-old Humu Koroma, of Neptune, faces a child endangerment charge.

Officers who responded to the store late Friday afternoon canvassed the lot and found a car with the door slightly open. They checked the vehicle's registration and, after determining its owner, had the woman's name broadcast over the store's public address system.

Police say the toddler was left unattended for about 30 minutes but appeared to be unharmed. The state's child welfare agency was notified about the incident.

It wasn't known Wednesday if Koroma has retained an attorney.