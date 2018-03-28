Westmoreland County officials ask lawmakers to oust sheriff

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Commissioners of a western Pennsylvania county are asking state lawmakers to oust a sheriff accused of directing on-duty officers to seek and collect political contributions for his re-election campaign.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that Westmoreland County commissioners asked a dozen lawmakers Wednesday to begin impeachment proceedings against Sheriff Jonathan Held, a two-term Republican.

Commission Chairwoman Gina Cerilli says the panel cannot fire elected officials and wants an investigation that will start impeachment proceedings.

The state attorney general's office charged Held last month with charges alleging that he forced his staff to perform campaign work. Five recent lawsuits against the sheriff and his office allege racial discrimination and civil rights violations involving staff promotions.

Held, who took office in 2012, didn't respond to messages seeking comment and his attorney declined comment.

___

Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com