Dorm fire alarm leads to marijuana charges for student

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a New Jersey university student from Pennsylvania was charged after authorities found that a college dorm fire alarm had been set off by marijuana smoke.

Hackettstown police and fire department personnel responded to Centenary University's Van Winkle Hall shortly after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday following the alarm.

Officers reported the odor of "burnt and raw marijuana" coming from a dorm room. After they determined that marijuana smoke triggered the alarm and there was no fire, students were allowed back into the building.

Police said a 21-year-old student from East Stroudsburg returned to the dorm room and officers said he smelled of "burnt marijuana." The student was charged with being under the influence of marijuana and released pending a court appearance.

