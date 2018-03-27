Crash on Garden State Parkway kills 1

UNION, N.J. (AP) - State police in New Jersey say one person died in a four-vehicle accident on the Garden State Parkway.

Lt. Ted Schafer said the accident happened at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Union Toll Plaza headed northbound on the parkway.

News footage from the scene showed several cars smashed in one toll booth lane, one apparently spun around in the accident to face in the opposite direction.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear. It wasn't known if the driver died due to the crash or a medical condition. No other life-threatening injuries were reported.