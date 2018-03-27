Judge fines prison system over handling of records request

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania judge is requiring the prison system to pay $1,500 over its response to a request for information about how a fly ash dump and possible water contamination may be affecting inmate health.

Commonwealth Court Judge Robert Simpson sided last week with the Uniontown Herald-Standard , saying the Department of Corrections delayed access to public records for three years.

The fine is the most allowed under the Right-to-Know Law .

Simpson says he may also make the agency pay the paper's legal costs.

The judge is giving the Corrections Department about a month to produce pharmacy reports and chronic care clinic records.

Executive Editor Michael Palm says the Herald-Standard sought the records to see whether fly ash or water contamination was sickening people inside the prison or in a nearby community.