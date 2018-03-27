UMaine at Farmington president takes new job at NJ college

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) - The president of the University of Maine at Farmington is departing to lead a college in New Jersey.

University of Maine System Chancellor James Page says Kathryn Foster is the next president of The College of New Jersey. The New Jersey native is scheduled to assume the new role July 1.

Page says The College of New Jersey picked Foster out of a field of 80 candidates.

Page said he and trustees are grateful for her service in Maine. She was appointed as president of UMaine-Farmington in 2012. He said UMaine-Farmington is "a stronger institution" and "better positioned for success" thanks to her leadership.