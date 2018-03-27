Man on trial for 2nd time in 2006 slaying of friend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A former death row inmate is on trial for the second time in the shooting death of a friend a dozen years ago in eastern Pennsylvania.

Fifty-three-year-old Bryan Galvin was sentenced to death in the January 2006 shooting death of 32-year-old Kristofer Kolesnik but won a new trial because jurors had discovered information about his criminal history.

Berks County prosecutors said he shot the victim and was heading to a remote area to dump the body when police stopped him for driving without headlights.

The Reading Eagle reports that an officer testified Monday in the Dauphin County proceedings that he saw a leg sticking up and found the body.

Defense attorney William Bispels told jurors "A guy ended up dead and that's sad, but the evidence won't show it's murder."

