Prosecutor: Man get 20-term in 2016 trailer park slaying

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) - Prosecutors say a man convicted of shooting a woman to death at a New Jersey trailer park following an altercation at a baby shower has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Cumberland County prosecutor's office said Monday that 20-year-old Daiquan Blake of Penns Grove must serve 85 percent of the term.

Blake was convicted in January of passion provocation manslaughter, aggravated assault and weapons counts in the September 2016 death of 34-year-old Juanita Holley.

Prosecutors said that following an argument earlier in the day at the baby shower at Tips Trailer Park in Fairfield Township, Blake returned that evening with a handgun and killed the victim. Authorities also accused him of pointing a handgun in the direction of her husband, resulting in the assault charge.