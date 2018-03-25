Police: Man killed crossing Garden State Parkway

EAST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a man was struck and killed while trying to cross the Garden State Parkway over the weekend.

NJ.com reports the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the highway in East Orange. Police say the man was trying to cross the roadway when he was struck by three cars and died.

The drivers remained at the scene of the crash.

The man has not been identified. New Jersey State Police spokesman Sgt. Lawrence Peel says police aren't sure why the man was trying to cross the parkway.

An investigation continues.

___

Information from: NJ Advance Media.