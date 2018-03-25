Man pleads to robbery 4 days after murder of college student

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) - A man who said he was on a "jihad" to avenge U.S. policy in the Middle East has pleaded guilty to a gunpoint robbery outside a coffee shop four days after killing a college student in New Jersey in 2014.

The Asbury Park Press reports that Ali Muhammad Brown - who has also said that he killed three other people in Seattle - entered a guilty plea Friday to first-degree robbery and a weapons charge in the June 2014 robbery in Point Pleasant Beach.

Brown earlier pleaded guilty to shooting 19-year-old Brendan Tevlin as the victim sat at a traffic light in West Orange, a few miles from Newark.

He's currently serving a 35-year term for a West Orange robbery and has yet to plead in the Washington state cases.

