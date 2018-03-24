No appeal in suit on religious cemeteries selling headstones

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Roman Catholic officials in New Jersey say they will not appeal a federal judge's rejection of their challenge to a law that bars private religious cemeteries from selling headstones.

The archdiocese of Newark said Friday that officials "continue to believe that the law is unjust" but will not appeal the ruling by Monday's deadline.

The law stemmed from a 2013 expansion of a program under which the church offered the option for a headstone. The Monument Builders Association of New Jersey argued that the church had an unfair advantage due to its tax-exempt status and relationship with parishioners. The Legislature in 2015 effectively outlawed the practice.

U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp ruled last month that the suit by the archdiocese and two parishioners had failed to show a constitutional violation.