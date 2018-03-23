EMT charged with stealing from patient during ambulance ride

HILLSIDE, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say an emergency medical technician with a private ambulance company stole two blank checks from a woman as she was being driven home from a hospital.

Hillside police say 32-year-old Eric Fernandez, of Bloomfield, signed the checks in the patient's name and deposited them with the help of a woman he lives with. He's charged with theft, forgery and uttering a forged document.

The theft occurred in early December. When the victim reported it, she told authorities she thought it occurred during her ambulance trip.

Authorities say the checks were deposited into an account belonging to 31-year-old Karian Persaud. She's charged with uttering a forged document and theft by deception.

It wasn't known Friday if Fernandez or Persaud have retained attorneys.

Authorities haven't said how much money was stolen.