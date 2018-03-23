Man convicted in good Samaritan's death gets 40-year term

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - A man who fatally stabbed a good Samaritan he mistakenly thought had seriously injured his friend has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Froylan Lopez continued to maintain his innocence at Friday's sentencing hearing. He was convicted of murder in the December 2015 slaying of Troy Brandon.

Hudson County prosecutors say the entire incident was captured on video.

They say Brandon had come to the aid of a man he found knocked out and bleeding on a Jersey City street. He called 911 and was waiting for emergency responders to arrive when Lopez saw him standing over his injured friend.

Believing Brandon was responsible for the attack, they say Lopez went back to his SUV and got a knife. He then stabbed Brandon in the chest, and he died at the scene a short time later.