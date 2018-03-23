Owner of Maine's biggest newspaper buys more publications

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) - The owner of a newspaper group that dominates Maine media says he will expand his footprint by acquiring two more daily papers and a weekly group.

MaineToday Media owner Reade Brower says Friday he's purchasing The Times Record of Brunswick and the Journal Tribune of Biddeford along with Mainely Media weekly publications.

MaineToday publishes the Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram, as well as the Kennebec Journal in Augusta and Morning Sentinel in Waterville. MaineToday also owns the Sun Media Group, which publishes the Sun Journal in Lewiston and several weekly papers.

Brower's company RFB Enterprises is acquiring the Brunswick and Biddeford papers from Pennsylvania-based Sample News Group. A spokesman declined to comment on the purchase price for the transaction, which is set to close on April 1.