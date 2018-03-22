Assisted living facility staffer accused of stealing funds

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say the business manager of an assisted living facility stole about $237,000 from an elderly victim under her care.

Marcella Drakeford faces six counts of mail fraud.

Prosecutors say that beginning in December 2016, Drakeford agreed to help manage her victim's financial affairs and pay for her care at the Morristown site.

She was granted limited access to the victim's checking account. But unbeknownst to the victim or her guardian, Drakeford had already gained fraudulent access to the victim's credit card account and had several cards issued in her name.

Drakeford allegedly used the cards for personal expenditures, including clothing, jewelry and rent. She allegedly paid those bills by writing checks drawn on the victim's checking account, all without her permission.

It wasn't known Thursday if Drakeford, a 45-year-old Jensen Beach, Florida resident, has retained an attorney.