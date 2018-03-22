Man charged after fatal crash involving stolen car

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a man driving a stolen car crashed into another vehicle, killing a passenger in the other car.

Essex County prosecutors say 26-year-old Alan Aberden, of East Orange, faces aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges stemming from Wednesday's crash in Newark.

Authorities say a light layer of snow coated the roadway at the time of the crash. But it's not clear if the weather conditions were a contributing factor.

Nafis Majette, a 32-year-old Newark resident, was killed in the crash. He was a passenger in the car that was struck by the stolen vehicle.

Aberden and a passenger in the stolen car were both injured and taken to a hospital. But further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

It wasn't known Thursday if Aberden has retained an attorney.