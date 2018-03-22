Former sergeant settles suit against AG office for $1.3M

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A former sergeant in the New Jersey attorney general's office who says he faced retaliation when he reported allegations about a colleague has settled his lawsuit against the state for $1.3 million.

The Trentonian reports that Sgt. Keith Stopko was demoted from lieutenant, wound up taking medical leave and never returned to work.

Stopko's whistleblower lawsuit says that he turned in a fellow lieutenant who was allegedly violating department procedure on undercover officer safety and sexually harassing female detectives. That lieutenant was fired, but Stopko's superior told him he was on the "black list" and would never get promoted, according to the suit.

Court records show the New Jersey attorney general's office agreed to the settlement but was not required to admit wrongdoing. A spokesman declined comment on the settlement.

Stopko has since moved to Florida.