Dementia patient dies after wandering from home during storm

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say an 87-year-old woman suffering from dementia and Alzheimer's wandered away from her New Jersey home as a nor'easter was winding down and was found dead in the snow a few hours later.

Toms River police say the woman was last seen by her relatives around midnight Wednesday and was reported missing around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. A multiagency search was launched, and her body was found around 6:20 a.m. about a mile from the mobile home park where she lived.

The woman's name has not been released. Authorities say a cause of death has not been determined.

The death remains under investigation, but authorities say no charges are expected.