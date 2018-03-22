Baby born on side of New Jersey highway during traffic jam

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) - A baby girl was delivered safely during a traffic jam on a New Jersey highway with the help of firefighters and police.

Anuj Desai tells NJ.com he and his wife, Vendhana, were headed from Hoboken to Morristown Memorial Hospital on Tuesday morning when traffic came to halt.

Police arrived to escort the couple to the hospital. But Vendhana said they wouldn't have time, so firefighters from the Springfield department helped her give birth on the side of the road.

Officials say the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby's neck. But Capt. Michael Mastroeni was able to fix the problem.

Chief Carlo Palumbo clamped and cut the cord. It was the second emergency delivery for Palumbo, who previously helped a woman give birth in a bank parking lot.